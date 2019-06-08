Home Opinions Editorials

Drama within the Bihar NDA continues

The Lok Sabha polls ended in a whitewash for the RJD-led mahagathbandhan and a huge victory for the NDA, but it’s the latter that is in all sorts of trouble.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

The political dramas in Bihar never cease to astonish. The Lok Sabha polls ended in a whitewash for the RJD-led mahagathbandhan and a huge victory for the NDA, but it’s the latter that is in all sorts of trouble. Firstly, the BJP in its wisdom decided that the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) should have only one seat in the Cabinet and not the three berths that it demanded.

The Bihar CM insisted on proportional representation for all allies and said no to the offer of a “symbolic berth”.

But even as Nitish argued that all was well in the NDA and that the JD(U)’s presence in the government did not matter, he went on to expand his Bihar ministry and inducted eight ministers—but left his allies, the BJP and the Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP, out in the cold.

The move was seen as a tit-for-tat which the BJP tried to explain away saying that it did not need more berths in the Cabinet as of now.

While Paswan insisted that the NDA remained strong, JD(U) National Vice President Prashant Kishor delivered the bigger surprise, visiting NDA rival and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

As per reports, Kishor agreed to guide the Trinamool on how to approach the next Assembly elections due in 2021 against the BJP. Even as JD(U) leaders washed their hands off Kishor with national spokesperson K C Tyagi refusing to talk about it, some BJP leaders suspected that Kishor could have been Nitish’s emissary.

JD(U) spokespersons quickly went into damage control mode, asserting the party was unaware of Kishor’s move and purpose. Be that as it may, the Congress suggested that Nitish, who has a history of breaking alliances without warning, could bolt again, but that this time the BJP may insist on President’s Rule and early polls before 2020.

While that may be a surmise, the picture that stayed in mind was of a glum Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi in the company of Nitish at the Cabinet expansion ceremony. Clearly, all is not well with the Bihar NDA.

