Put the gloves away

It’s difficult to comprehend how sometimes a trivial issue finds more space (both in the virtual and real world) for discussion than a serious one does.

It’s difficult to comprehend how sometimes a trivial issue finds more space (both in the virtual and real world) for discussion than a serious one does. Take for instance Indian wicketkeeper M S Dhoni’s gloves with an Indian Army insignia. The ICC rightly ordered the BCCI to make sure Dhoni did not wear them again. What the ICC did was within the rule book. The regulations clearly state that no messages which relate to political, religious or racial causes shall be permitted. But the reaction in India over this issue smacked of jingoism. People invoked nationalism and patriotism to castigate the ICC. As ludicrous as it may sound, some even went to the extent of asking India to boycott the World Cup. 

Though most of the cricket pundits backed the ICC, there were other fly-by commentators whose outrageous suggestions ranged from getting the Army to sponsor the team (so that their logos become valid) to Dhoni getting the said insignia tattooed. The commentators should know that regulations say that such tattoos must be hidden. So instead of focusing on the Indian cricket team’s excellent victory over South Africa in its World Cup opener nor its prospects in the upcoming fixtures, the attention was fixed on a pair of gloves.

The BCCI, initially swayed by public reaction, argued that Dhoni was flouting no rules, but once the ICC put its foot down, better sense prevailed and the national cricket body backed off. Some sections of the media pounced on the news and peddled a variety of narratives—with some saying that the ICC was insulting national honour. Sadly, in the middle of this muddle, cricket has been the loser. The focus is now away from the excitement that the Indians are favourites to win the World Cup. The BCCI has only made itself look ridiculous by contesting regulations that seem as clear as the day. While the ICC, especially after the fixture fiasco where it allowed India six days of extra rest for reasons only they know, looked firm.

