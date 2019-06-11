Home Opinions Editorials

A green plan with no groundwork

The Centre’s push for clean mobility by promoting electric vehicles (EVs) across private and commercial transport sectors is without doubt the need of the hour.

Published: 11th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations.

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations. (Photo | EPS)

The Centre’s push for clean mobility by promoting electric vehicles (EVs) across private and commercial transport sectors is without doubt the need of the hour. But blanket imposition without laying a clear roadmap will prove to be counterproductive. The Centre must  take structural changes, infrastructure creation, facilitation of manufacturing, affordability of vehicles, feasibility of operation, etc., into consideration.

Reports of the Centre’s plans to ban the sale of all fossil fuel-using three-wheelers by April 2023 and all two-wheelers below 150cc by 2025 have expectedly caused ripples in the automotive industry. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has already voiced its concerns, stating the country is not ready for such changes and that they could even destroy the industry.

The SIAM says the automotive industry, which accounts for almost half of manufacturing GDP, will undergo a tectonic shift in order to integrate EV production in a wholesome manner. With no foundation for EV manufacturing localisation coupled with the absence of infrastructure for fuelling consumer adoption, going ahead will simply turn the market upside down.

The ground realities also corroborate the fears. In 2018-19, around 2.10 crore two-wheelers were sold in the country of which nearly 90 per cent belonged to the sub-150cc bracket. Electric two-wheeler sales were a little over 1.20 lakh in comparison. Despite being introduced long ago, electric three-wheelers have not been able to gain a foothold in transport.

The major impediments are high costs, lack of charging infrastructure and, more importantly, quality of vehicles, particularly the batteries. While the shift to EV is imperative, the government should prioritise infrastructure creation, incentivisation of EV use as well as support manufacturing sector before the roll-out. The extension of FAME scheme is a step in the right direction but much more needs to be done and four years appear to be too short a time-frame.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp