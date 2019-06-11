Reviving small businesses key to creating jobs

Home Opinions Editorials

His advice holds true even today.

Published: 11th June 2019

The G20 meet in the Japanese city of Fukuoka has underlined one thing: The world’s most powerful nations are unwilling to resolve trade tensions. This means protectionist walls and disruptive tariff regimes can be expected to continue for the time being. This obviously has to be factored into the new government’s budget and its future policies. The G20 grouping of finance ministers in their draft communique admit that “trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified” but, according to AFP, under pressure from the US, they decided to omit a sentence which followed—that there is a “pressing need to resolve trade tensions.” 

When the Modi 1.0 government came up with its ‘Make in India’ template of policy prescriptions in 2014, the then RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had warned that India may not be able to grow its economy on an export-led growth model. His belief was that while we should not give up exports, we would need to concentrate on producing for the internal market.

His advice holds true even today. To tap the internal market, the government needs to invest massively in infrastructure. It should unify the market by easing rules such as those which forbid a farmer from selling his produce beyond his local mandi, lower the incidence of taxes on finished goods to spur consumption and above all, take steps to revive small businesses.

Small businesses are labour intensive and their revival is possibly the best remedy to India’s lingering problem of jobless growth. To make them competitive, a cluster and specialisation approach is perhaps one option. While we cannot now ape China’s export growth model, we can take a leaf out of their workbook on this count.

Every Chinese toy-maker in Chenghai, for instance, does not manufacture hundreds of varieties of toys. Each toy-maker just makes 6-8 kinds of toys and lets his neighbour make a different half a dozen. Also, each unit feeds the other. Thus, one factory makes model railway engine parts, while another puts them together. This gives these factories scale without the pressure of internal competition. The competition here is with the rest of the world.

