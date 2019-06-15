Home Opinions Editorials

Rains force change in ICC World Cup plans

Apart from forcing teams to alter plans and causing a revision of strategies, this unexpected turn of events has reinforced the old saying that in sports, never take anything for granted.

The Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, June 13, 2019, called off due to rain. Match abandoned without a ball bowled. | AP

Rain in England had perhaps never become a cause for national concern. It drizzles in the clearest of weather in the country of cricket’s origin. But not with such regularity when the game’s showpiece event comes home. Hardly 15 days into the World Cup and the 12th edition of the competition has already broken the record for most matches washed out. Two was the highest number of cancellations prior to this and 2019 has already pushed it to four. It is two more than what the previous four chapters of the World Cup in England had witnessed put together. Who knows how many more lie in store.

It obviously has got nothing to do with improper planning. The 2018 summer in England was the driest and hottest in over 70 years, when people even complained of a heat wave. Cricket grounds in England were witnessing massive totals including an ODI record of 481 made by the home team against Australia. In a queer stroke of luck, the scenario has changed, after every prediction pointed to a high-scoring World Cup. Runs are there to be made still, but the forecast of all sorts of batting records being broken have taken a beating. In certain ways, the winning teams in the first few rounds of matches have benefitted from the formula followed in England in the first three World Cups. Watch, go slow and consolidate before accelerating. Australia’s firebrand opener David Warner has embodied this approach by transforming himself into a sheet anchor.

Apart from forcing teams to alter plans and causing a revision of strategies, this unexpected turn of events has reinforced the old saying that in sports, never take anything for granted. One can do all the research and homework and feel totally confident that all bases have been covered. Sports can still find a way of making things unpredictable. It is true that nature has played the biggest role in this, but it will still go down in cricket history as a World Cup where things did not follow the predicted path. Cricket fans, who are hoping for a drier and brighter next few weeks, will remember that.

