Some states need extra care

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has proposed that the Centre should declare some states as ‘Special Focus States’ on the basis of the region’s vulnerability to natural calamities. This idea has merit and needs to be considered seriously by the Centre. A state like Odisha that gets battered by cyclones at a frightening frequency and where floods and drought are a regular phenomenon, needs a helping hand for fast reconstruction of its infrastructure and restoration of livelihood.

Though Naveen has pushed it as an interim measure against the demand of ‘Special Category State’ for Odisha in his meeting with PM Narendra Modi and again at NITI Aayog, the proposal can be viewed separately too.

Extending the benefits of Special Category State, which particularly translate to the 90:10 funding ratio, for a specific period and for a specific region hit by a calamity can be a boon for a state in its most trying times. Natural calamities take a heavy toll on the life, livelihood and economy of any region. Odisha is like a sitting duck for cyclones with at least four devastating ones hitting it in just six years.

And the latest one, Cyclone Fani was an abomination in every sense. Not only did it defy conventional calculations to become a rare summer cyclone to hit Odisha, its ferocity and destruction was beyond everyone’s comprehension. The scale of devastation has been gigantic and complete reconstruction will not only take a long time, but also affect the state’s economy.

In the current Centre-state arrangement, the level of assistance often falls short of the legitimate requirement. Odisha estimated the loss owing to Fani at `9,336 crore. But, under the existing norms, the state has only been able to seek assistance of `5,228 crore.

This shortfall will impact the state’s economy; the government also cannot forgo its duty to reconstruct infrastructure and restore the livelihood of its people. This is why Naveen’s suggestion should be looked into by the Centre and a proposal chalked out in a mutually beneficial manner.