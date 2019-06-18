Superficial data wars on economy help no one

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian’s remarks on India’s GDP data and the consequent sensational accusatory statements that the numbers may have been highly inflated, look like a case of ‘shoot and scoot’ economic writing. They may not stand the test of analytical scrutiny.

Several of his peers including former Chairman of the National Statistical Commission Dr Pronab Sen, have pointed out that Subramanian’s methodology—often used by Western economists to get a rough estimate of a ‘clearer’ picture of GDP in countries like China, which do not follow standard national accounting methodologies and have suspect data—is based on faulty parameters and certainly does not give the whole picture.

In the past, Sen has himself been critical of the way the government has suppressed data and calculations of GDP post demonetisation. He has rightly pointed out that there are three parameters to be taken into account while calculating GDP data: The volume of production, the productivity and quality of production. With the recent changes in technology, all analyses say both productivity and quality have improved in the ‘temples of modern India’.

Subramanian just took 17 parameters for the period he was reviewing and seems to have come up with a hasty conclusion that GDP growth was overestimated by as much as 2.5 per cent. None of his parameters touch upon the new economy crafted in India either by the IT giants in Bengaluru-Hyderabad or service sector giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato or Uber. They do not take into account productivity or quality gains in the bricks and mortar economy on which he has focused.

However one must also point out that the frequent revisions in back calculations of GDP data to show that growth was better in one period of contemporary Indian economic history than another, and the suppression of employment data till after election results were announced do not augur well for India’s standing as a country whose data is considered unimpeachable.