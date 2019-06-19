Don’t embarrass the Nation

In the worst possible turn of events ahead of the Olympics next year, top weightlifters have tested positive for banned substances. A year ahead of the global sporting extravaganza, this is simply embarrassing. Out of the six lifters whose names were released by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), four won gold medals at the recent national weightlifting championships—something unimaginable if not outrageous.

India’s weightlifting federation has one of the worst records when it comes to doping. It was internationally banned twice—in 2004 and 2006—and on numerous occasions, has incurred the wrath of the international body for doping violations in grand events like the Olympics. Just before the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the federation got away with mild sanctions as India was hosting the event. So when the federation says it’s because of its strict monitoring that so many top lifters are getting caught, one can only take it with a pinch of salt. The federation’s effort is lax and when it comes to educating weightlifters, it does little. One has to understand that curbing doping in weightlifting is nearly impossible.

The reasons could be many, but the sport itself, where you need body mass and immense strength, makes athletes vulnerable. What’s worse, in India there is a basic lack of awareness among the athletes. For an athlete who comes from a humble background, it’s a shot at glory versus getting caught. It’s like gambling. You take your chances. If caught, everything is over but otherwise, the prize is a secured life with a job and some money. So it is simply not possible for the authorities—the federation, Sports Authority of India or the ministry—to end the menace. The temptation of a good life is far too alluring.

So what is the solution? In weightlifting, it seems there is none. Worldwide, it’s an affliction that seems to have no solution. Perhaps the only way out is stricter punishment—something that would act as a deterrent. Ban them for life the first time itself. Ban the coach as well. Set a precedent. After all, they are cheats.