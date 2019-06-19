Home Opinions Editorials

Leadership lessons for Congress from BJP

Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP has been turned into well-oiled election machinery.

It can be called a tale of two political parties. The BJP, fresh from a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, has quickly gone ahead and named J P Nadda as the working president, and he is likely to succeed incumbent Amit Shah. But the Congress, following yet another crushing defeat at the hustings, has been comatose ever since and is yet to decide on the future of Rahul Gandhi, who offered to resign as party chief nearly a month ago.

Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP has been turned into well-oiled election machinery. Barring a few states, it has swept aside all opposition in successive elections in the past five years. For this, all credit has to go to its leadership, which realised the changing face of the Indian voter and his desires. According to some estimates, about 40 per cent of India’s population today is middle class. In another decade, this is expected to rise to 50 per cent. Unlike in the past, the electoral behaviour of this middle class is dictated more by aspirations and the need to climb the social and economic ladder. For this set of people, class, caste and family loyalties do not matter; rather they largely frown upon such sentiments. This was starkly brought out in Amethi, where the BJP’s Smriti Irani trumped Rahul.

Even before voting day, it was clear that Rahul had his task cut out in a parliamentary seat once considered a Gandhi family bastion. While the older generation still supported him, the young and aspirational voters had begun to raise doubts about his suitability. These voters view the BJP as a party that embodies their aspirations. They see it as a vehicle where they can also emulate the success stories of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, each one of them not born into a privileged political dynasty. The Congress, in contrast, is viewed as an elitist, clubbish and exclusivist political entity. The sooner its leadership realises this, the better it is for its future. Or else it will only dig its own grave further.

