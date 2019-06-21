Home Opinions Editorials

No end to splits in Kerala congress

The history of the Kerala Congress, a regional party founded in 1964, is replete with stories of splits, mergers and opportunistic alliances.

Published: 21st June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

It is not surprising to know that the Kerala Congress (M) is heading for another split. After the death of founder K M Mani on April 9, the question was not whether the party will split, but when. Though the division is yet to be formalised, there seems to be no way forward for the two feuding factions—one led by Mani’s son Jose and the other by veteran P J Joseph—than go separate ways. What is significant, though, is the timing, as the party is coming apart when it should be preparing to fight a bypoll—due any time—in the Pala Assembly seat long represented by Mani.

The history of the Kerala Congress, a regional party founded in 1964, is replete with stories of splits, mergers and opportunistic alliances. It was one such split in 1976 that led to the creation of the Kerala Congress (M), which in the days to come emerged as the dominant of all party factions and managed to remain so till now. But that could change soon. Jose may have easily got himself elected as chairman through a shrewd move, but will find holding on to the party that his father built and tightly controlled, a difficult proposition. In comparison, Joseph, who was part of the team that founded the Kerala Congress, has gone through many splits and mergers and knows how to keep himself relevant.

Once formidable, the many Kerala Congress factions have, over the years, ceded ground to national parties. The Kerala Congress (M), bolstered by the merger of the Joseph faction with it, won six seats in the 2016 Assembly polls. The Balakrishna Pillai and Jacob factions won one each. Others scored a zero. Under the present circumstances, the Kerala Congress (M) must stay united to stay alive.  A division could be the beginning of the end for the party. Efforts by the church to end feuding have failed, but Joseph and Jose, and people with them, must put interests of the party above all other concerns if they want the party to survive. Mani used to say Kerala Congress is a party that splits as it grows and grows as it splits. With him gone, that may no longer be the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp