Mind the plastic in your water

Our indiscriminate consumption of use-and-throw plastic products is coming back to haunt us sooner than expected. Several recent studies have pointed out that humans are ingesting a significant quantity of microplastics—microscopic pieces of plastics—through food and water. Interestingly, the problem is acute in packaged drinking water, which is generally considered relatively safer for consumption. The results of a study done by a US State University say microplastics are found in 90 per cent bottled water samples analysed. The study also took samples from India, including popular bottled water brands. The most common type of plastic fragment found was polypropylene—which is used to make bottle caps.

Earlier this week, the WHO announced it would conduct a review into the potential risks of plastic in drinking water. A study conducted by the World Wildlife Fund along with University of Newcastle gives us a better perspective on this issue. It says humans are ingesting five grams of plastic a week—equal to the amount present in a credit card. Every year, we ingest a whopping 250 grams of plastic, with the primary source being water.

In Chennai, multiple studies conducted by Anna University and Madras University have found the presence of microplastics in water samples taken from all four reservoirs supplying water to the city and in groundwater collected from certain areas. Though high-end filters may be able to remove these particles, other common methods of water purification could actually compound the problem, warn health experts. Boiling water contaminated with plastic, for instance, can release toxic compounds that are harmful to health.

While scarcity is the bigger problem keeping policymakers in cities like Chennai busy, quality of water supplied requires as much attention. Most waterbodies in urban agglomerations are already unfit for consumption, thanks to rampant pollution. Now, concerns about plastic pollution in packaged water are likely to worsen the situation.