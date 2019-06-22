Poaching and the dream to do a Bengal in Andhra

The defection of four of its six Rajya Sabha members to the BJP could not have come at a worse time for the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu. His dreams of playing a key role in national politics and retaining power in the state shattered in last month’s elections. And Naidu is yet to even dissect the reasons for his fall from grace. To his utter mortification, his colleagues have laid the blame for the party’s defeat squarely on his shoulders. Under these circumstances, defections were expected, apprehensive as many TDP leaders are, of the party’s future and their survival.

The MPs in question, despite being the trusted lieutenants of Naidu for years, are perhaps the most vulnerable. Two of them are already under the scanner of Central agencies for questionable business practices. The bad news for the TDP is that many more are likely to switch sides and it may be a Herculean task for Naidu to keep his flock together. In this unfolding drama, the conduct of the BJP, the so-called party with a difference, is condemnable, inexplicable and smacks of arrogance. The saffron brigade could not win a single Assembly or Lok Sabha seat in Andhra due to a number of reasons, the prominent being its refusal to honour a commitment—of granting special status to the state—made in Parliament. And yet, it hopes to emerge as the main opposition party by co-opting TDP leaders, violating the spirit of the anti-defection law, and misusing Central agencies while paying lip service to the Constitution!

Besides, poaching the MPs may marginally increase the BJP’s strength in the Upper House but none of them has any support base in the state. It would be a mistake to think it could do a West Bengal or Tripura in Andhra. There is anger against Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and there was fatigue with the Left in Tripura whereas Andhra has a popular government. If the BJP’s strategy is to induct rejected elements and needle the Jagan government, it can only be construed as delusional.