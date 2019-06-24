Home Opinions Editorials

Lines of rivalry disappearing in Odisha

Odisha has entered a new era in politics. The dividing line between the ruling party and Opposition has been erased and both are working in tandem.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

Odisha has entered a new era in politics. The dividing line between the ruling party and Opposition has been erased and both are working in tandem. With BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcing support for BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnav, the collaboration has discarded every veil. 

This development shows that though all three seats were held by the BJD and it even had the numbers to take them again, it chose to gift one to the main opposition party in the state. The thaw between the two old allies has been perceptible after the results came out on May 23 when both appeared to have achieved their major goals after a bitter and acrimonious electoral battle. Naveen Patnaik romped home to a record fifth term in Odisha.

And the BJP made huge gains in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, which helped in installing a larger and stronger Modi government 2.0. Ever since the results, both Modi and Naveen have been effusive in their praise for each other. Even Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was propped up as the face of the BJP against Naveen and led a fierce campaign only a month ago, has mellowed down. He is now being reverential to the CM. The BJD has already made its intentions clear by supporting BJP’s Lok Sabha Speaker selection and following it up with Naveen’s open endorsement of “One nation, one poll” idea of the prime minister.

While the BJP leadership may be gloating over taking another step towards gaining supremacy in the Upper House, the consequences may not be as welcome. Naveen, in a single stroke, has ensured there is no Opposition in the state. The main Opposition BJP will be on his side on most issues while the Congress doesn’t have the numbers or the zeal to play the role. Naveen’s ploy for an Opposition-mukt Assembly doesn’t bode well for Odisha. Democracy thrives on a strong and effective Opposition. A one-man 
show is detrimental to democratic structure anywhere.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp