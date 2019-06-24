Lines of rivalry disappearing in Odisha

Odisha has entered a new era in politics. The dividing line between the ruling party and Opposition has been erased and both are working in tandem. With BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcing support for BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnav, the collaboration has discarded every veil.

This development shows that though all three seats were held by the BJD and it even had the numbers to take them again, it chose to gift one to the main opposition party in the state. The thaw between the two old allies has been perceptible after the results came out on May 23 when both appeared to have achieved their major goals after a bitter and acrimonious electoral battle. Naveen Patnaik romped home to a record fifth term in Odisha.

And the BJP made huge gains in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, which helped in installing a larger and stronger Modi government 2.0. Ever since the results, both Modi and Naveen have been effusive in their praise for each other. Even Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was propped up as the face of the BJP against Naveen and led a fierce campaign only a month ago, has mellowed down. He is now being reverential to the CM. The BJD has already made its intentions clear by supporting BJP’s Lok Sabha Speaker selection and following it up with Naveen’s open endorsement of “One nation, one poll” idea of the prime minister.

While the BJP leadership may be gloating over taking another step towards gaining supremacy in the Upper House, the consequences may not be as welcome. Naveen, in a single stroke, has ensured there is no Opposition in the state. The main Opposition BJP will be on his side on most issues while the Congress doesn’t have the numbers or the zeal to play the role. Naveen’s ploy for an Opposition-mukt Assembly doesn’t bode well for Odisha. Democracy thrives on a strong and effective Opposition. A one-man

show is detrimental to democratic structure anywhere.

