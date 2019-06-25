Home Opinions Editorials

Can Mamata distance herself from Trinamool’s corruption racket?

For the last few days, hundreds of angry people have been gheraoing Trinamool Congress representatives in local bodies in West Bengal.

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

For the last few days, hundreds of angry people have been gheraoing Trinamool Congress representatives in local bodies in West Bengal. Not to seek favours, but to demand the return of cut money—euphemism for bribe—they were forced to cough up to access welfare schemes. Ever since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly directed her party functionaries to refund the cut money, the rush to seek refunds has turned into a torrent, indicating the magnitude of her party’s extortion racket.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had faulted the Mamata-led government for imposing what he called a Triple T: ‘Trinamool Tolabaji Tax’. Tolabaji stands for organised extortion. He went on to claim that the Centre had approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 90,000 crore for West Bengal, but the state government was not interested in implementing them because the ‘syndicate raj’ there did not get their cut.

Strong words indeed, which are now getting public validation. Corruption has plumbed such depths that even widows or relatives of the dead are not spared. For example, the current rate card for releasing Rs 2,000 the state government gives to the poor to cremate a relative is Rs 200. And a widow cannot access her right to monthly pension of Rs 1,000 if she fails to pay a bribe of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 to the local Trinamool dada. But the tide is slowly turning with public anger forcing Trinamool panchayat members to commit in writing that they would refund the bribe money.

When Modi and the Left accused her of institutionalising corruption, Mamata brushed them off, hoping the charges won’t stick. After ceding space to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, she appears to have realised the groundswell of resentment against the Trinamool’s extortionists and wants to cleanse her image, hence the call to return the cut money. By distancing herself from the wrongdoers, she is also trying to create a halo of being a saint who was untouched by the party’s political filth. Whether or not people see her as St Mamata will be known when civic body polls happen next year.

