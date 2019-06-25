Home Opinions Editorials

No more bullets to fire

The last thing India needs is its quality athletes not having any international stage to showcase their talents.
 

The Commonwealth Games Federation’s decision to stick to not having shooting at the 2022 Games in Birmingham has predictably stirred a hornet’s nest from an Indian viewpoint. India, among the leading Commonwealth nations in the sport, usually banks on its shooters to reach the top five in the medals tally. With shooting being an ‘optional’ sport and the Birmingham delegation keen to showcase other sports, the event has been left out of the programme for the first time since the 1970 edition, which was also held in the UK. 

While threats of a total boycott will yield nothing—CGF’s decision is final and cannot be undone by a vote—the decision in itself could affect the next batch of shooters. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has tended to blood youngsters at CWG of late before sending the best of the best to competitive events like the Asian Games and the World Championships. With Glasgow out of the picture, preparations for bigger stages will get complicated. Of bigger consequence is whether India is losing its clout in the CGF high table. Even after high-power lobbying by the likes of former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the organisers, citing a lack of infrastructure, stuck to their guns. The CGF just asked India to make peace with the decision. 

This would have been unthinkable a decade ago. Even when the New Delhi edition of the Games was stumbling from one fiasco to another in 2010, the CGF rallied behind the Indians. Now, that camaraderie and sense of brotherhood seem to be missing. But, to be fair, even other players involved in the shooting community tried to get it reinstated, but failed. What India has to do now is to ensure that such a scenario doesn’t happen again. As it is, a few shooting-based events have already been removed from the Olympics. The last thing India needs is its quality athletes not having any international stage to showcase their talents.

