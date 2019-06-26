Flaws in the report card

The Madras High Court’s recent ruling that teachers taking action to “correct students” must not be held responsible in case the ward commits suicide is a corroboration of past HC rulings. But it has reopened the contentious discourse on student-teacher dynamics. The court has also called for a state government scheme to conduct psychological evaluation of students studying in higher classes and provide them counselling to handle pressure.

There is an inherent ambiguity on teachers’ involvement in “correcting students”. If announcing grades of students in a class that amounts to shaming him/her is a correction (as was the case recently in Madhya Pradesh), then it becomes problematic. Students are already dealing with unrealistic expectations thrust on them. Besides, our education system is so entrenched in the rote system that it does not encourage students to question concepts. This leads to a perennial fluctuation in the teacher-student relations. Teachers, too, will need counselling to handle students who can think for themselves.

Education is now more of an over-the-counter service, with most private schools inflating school fees and most parents demanding value for money. In this scenario, teachers are being seen as “service providers” rather than educationists. This painting of teachers is unwittingly done by the cash-hungry educational institutions, which desperately want to be on the map of “performers”.

This performance pressure then leads to the parallel economy of private tuition. Though it is not allowed, most teachers run private coaching classes, and in all likelihood, they could translate their resentment against students, who do not take their tuitions, into classroom spite. The last aspect, which is very relevant to India, is that of caste layering in classrooms. The teacher pulling up a student could be seen under the caste lens that gets tainted by multiple interpretations. A court ruling of this nature needs to be seen on a case-by-case basis rather than a one-size-fits-all interpretation.

