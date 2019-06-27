Home Opinions Editorials

Act on justice gogoi’s idea to cut pendency

The main reason he has cited is to tackle the pendency of cases in the courts due to shortage of judges.

Published: 27th June 2019 04:00 AM

The debate over increasing the retirement age of High Court judges from 62 to 65 years is once again in the news after the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the same. The main reason he has cited is to tackle the pendency of cases in the courts due to shortage of judges.

According to Gogoi, 399 posts (37% of the sanctioned judge strength) are vacant. While stressing the need to fill the vacancies at the earliest, he pointed out that despite best efforts this was not happening. Gogoi’s suggestion should be given top priority if the government is serious about dealing with the rising pendency of cases. According to the National Judicial Data Grid, more than 2.84 crore cases are pending in subordinate courts, 43 lakh in the High Courts, and about 58,000 cases in the Supreme Court. Moreover, India’s increasing population is likely to lead to a rise in litigation. So it is time the talent of experienced judges is retained.

The need is also on two counts. Firstly, it is in line with what a parliamentary standing committee on law and personnel had suggested in 2018 to reduce the pendency of cases. The committee said while the existing vacancies for judges need to be filled up immediately, it recommended that the retirement age of High Court judges be raised to 65 years. The panel said the move would help in retaining the existing judges, which in turn would help in reducing both vacancies and pendency of cases. Secondly, raising the retirement age will be in consonance with the practice in most western democracies.

In Australia, Belgium and Norway, judges retire at 70 years. In the UK and Canada it is higher, at 75, while in the US, Russia, New Zealand and Iceland, judges are appointed for life, subject to their physical and mental fitness. In India, there are 19.66 judges per 10 lakh people, among the lowest in the world. In the UK, US, Australia and Canada, the ratio is 51, 107, 41 and 75. Raising the retirement age will also correct the judge-population imbalance in India. 

