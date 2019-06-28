Home Opinions Editorials

Is it a prize catch for bjp in kerala?

The BJP may feel it has netted a prize catch in Kerala by getting former Lok Sabha member A P Abdullakutty to join the party.

The BJP may feel it has netted a prize catch in Kerala by getting former Lok Sabha member A P Abdullakutty to join the party. What remains to be seen, however, is how much the new addition will benefit the party in a state where it is certainly on the rise but has not been able to convert its numerical growth into electoral success.

Abdullakutty is the BJP’s first prominent Muslim face in Kerala—an important recruitment at a time when the party is focusing on increasing its support among the state’s sizeable minority population after realising that banking solely on Hindu votes may not help it go very far. While it could count some eminent Christians, like Alphons Kannanthanam and Tom Vadakkan, among its ranks and the likes of P C Thomas and P C George among its allies, there has always been a gap with regard to reaching out to Muslims. It’s this gap the party is hoping to fill through Abdullakutty, a two-time MP and one-time MLA from Kannur.
The fact is Abdullakutty, sacked from the Congress recently, had nowhere to go but the BJP, having already been expelled by the CPM in 2009. Interestingly, both the CPM and Congress showed him the door for praising PM Narendra Modi.

So, he may have finally found a political address where he could feel at home, and also grow. But what will the party gain from his inclusion? From a national perspective, adding one more Muslim leader can help the BJP further its narrative of practicing inclusive politics and expand its base among the minority community. At the state level, however, the impact could be symbolic at best. Abdullakutty neither comes with a dedicated support base nor can he claim to have much influence within his community. The party may also need to take care that his inclusion doesn’t prove to be counter-productive and the prize catch doesn’t end up being a liability. Recent elections showed how despite the favourable atmosphere the BJP couldn’t get enough Hindu votes to make an impact. It will need to do more than just roping in leaders to make inroads into minority communities.

