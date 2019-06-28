Home Opinions Editorials

More and more hurdles over implementing RTE

India is among the few nations to have recognised education as a fundamental right.

Published: 28th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:40 AM

India is among the few nations to have recognised education as a fundamental right. However, a decade since the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act came into effect, its implementation remains abysmal. What made the legislation unique back then was its inclusion of private parties. Addressing the aspirations of the poor, who could not afford private schools, the Act made it mandatory for non-minority institutions to allot 25 per cent of seats to the underprivileged for free.

The cost of educating these children would be reimbursed by the government. Till date, most governments and private schools have failed to live up to the spirit of the legislation. For instance, in Tamil Nadu, a state with high social development indicators, several schools across districts force parents applying under RTE quota to pay fees, with a promise that the amount would be returned once reimbursements come from the government. That apart, schools make these parents pay up for books, transportation, uniform and other facilities, saying government reimbursements cover only the tuition cost. Those who appeal against the fee imposition are humiliated, defeating the very purpose of having such legislations. 

The TN Education Department’s recent decision to drastically reduce the reimbursements paid to private schools, from Rs 25,000 to RS 11,000 per child, is likely to make matters worse. Bigger private schools, which charge much more as fees, are unlikely to accept kids under RTE quota considering the reduction in compensation. The final nail in this coffin could come in the form of a new education policy from the Centre, say activists. A line in the new draft policy observes the following while discussing the 25 per cent quota for RTE seats: “… the clause is not quite in tune with the principle of autonomy (including for student admission), which empowers and trusts schools to do the right thing.” Schools were trusted to do the right thing—for the last 10 years.

TAGS
RTE Right to Education RTE hurdles
