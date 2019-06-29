Stay clear of vendetta politics

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has set the cat among the pigeons. If anybody had any illusions that it would be business as usual once he assumed the mantle of the chief minister, they were in for a rude shock. He has gone out of his way to keep his base in good humour by inducting five deputy chief ministers.

Notwithstanding the cash crunch, the Andhra Pradesh CM has announced more sops than promised to several sections. But his most controversial steps came in the last few days.

Citing the fact that the Praja Vedika, the grievance hall, was constructed on the banks of river Krishna in violation of rules by the government during his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu’s time, Jagan ordered its demolition.

There is some merit in the argument that the Rs 9 crore building could have been put to better use. But we believe the structure constructed while flouting a host of laws by none other than the government sets a bad precedent.

Why would the people respect any law if the government itself shows scant respect? The issue has been politicised as Naidu’s residence is adjacent to the Praja Vedika. The authorities have served a notice to the owner of that building as well. The government, if it singles out Naidu’s residence, could justifiably be accused of vendetta. All other illegal structures along the river bank must also go or get permission.

Last but not least, the government has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to review all major policies and actions of the previous TDP regime. This is not uncommon to do for an incoming government. It is usually done at the department/ministry level.

However, since the panel has been given a broad jurisdiction, there are genuine doubts that it could turn out to be a witch-hunt.

The onus is on Jagan to not only be unbiased but also appear as such.

He would be well advised to rein in his supporters who are baying for Naidu’s blood. Isn’t the first sign of a witch-hunt a strong belief in the witch?