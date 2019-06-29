The other deals on Trump’s mind

After tweeting his displeasure at India imposing tit-for-tat tariff hikes on a handful of US products, President Donald Trump seems to have agreed to let his team deal with the trade issues. Instead, he focussed on defence deals his nation can get from India and garnering support for building a global 5G architecture.

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. It was congenial, despite Trump’s irate tweets on Thursday. India would play a central role in the security architecture that the US wishes to carve out in Asia as Washington squares off with Beijing. This possibly helped cement a bonhomie between the two leaders at a time when India and the US are engaged in what is, for all practical purposes, a trade stand-off. New Delhi is believed to be preparing the ground for buying $10 billion worth of US defence equipment.

This sweetener in the form of promised defence purchases—double the worth of the S-400 deal with Russia—seems to have been designed to get the Americans to agree not to impose sanctions.But two other issues bedeviling Indo-US ties are far more important for America in the context of maintaining its Numero Uno status. First, the US is insisting that India bans Chinese firms from developing the 5G telecom network which will be linked to the global telecom architecture. Washington fears that with the vast amounts of phone calls, data and emails flowing through the new network, China could manage to get a window for espionage.

The US has been leaning hard on Britain and Germany to fall in line on this count and seems ready to apply that pressure on India too. The second is to get New Delhi to let some of America’s largest firms, Google, Mastercard and Visa, store India’s online payment data in US servers. Till now, India has not agreed to this. Hopefully India sticks to its guns as New Delhi explains to Washington that this is not just related to sovereignty but also the data privacy of its citizens.