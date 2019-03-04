Home Opinions Editorials

Rail bifurcation could have been timed better

The creation of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) has the potential to unleash a political storm in Odisha.

Published: 04th March 2019

The creation of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) has the potential to unleash a political storm in Odisha. The BJD has already started crying hoarse as the Union government’s decision ended up providing more credence to the ruling party’s “neglected by the Centre” narrative. Coming just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the creation of a new Railway zone in Andhra Pradesh is, without doubt, based on political considerations because a high-powered committee of the Indian Railways had shot down the proposal for bifurcation of East Coast Railway (ECoR) only three years ago. By splitting the Waltair Division, the Centre has presented the BJD an emotive issue on a platter. CM Naveen Patnaik has lost no time in seizing the opportunity. He has shot off a letter to PM Narendra Modi, demanding a unified railway zone for the state.

The fact remains that AP has got what it was promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, by the UPA government. However, the official notification outlining details of the new zone has not been out yet, which means the carrot has been left hanging for Andhra.

As far as East Coast Railway is concerned, it may well have lost from its accounts lucrative freight movement to and from the two ports at Vizag and Gangavaram as well as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It would gain a new divisional headquarter at Rayagada with more focus on railway infrastructure projects in the districts of southern and western Odisha. But it is unlikely to douse any political outrage from Odisha which has rued the loss of direct control of diesel and electric wagons and loco maintenance infrastructure.

Truth be told, Indian Railways is a massive entity and restructuring is its mandate. However, such politically sensitive decisions could have been timed better. With Odisha’s demand for wagon factories and maintenance workshops not taken up yet, the Centre may have to find a middle path. Sooner than later.

