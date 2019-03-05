Home Opinions Editorials

Not the time to count dead terrorists

The fresh proposal moved in the UNSC—the fourth in a decade—to designate Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global fountainhead of terror must fructify.

Published: 05th March 2019 04:00 AM

Political sparring over the exactitude of the laser-guided Spice-2000 bomb apart—a bit of sparring is unavoidable in election season—India cannot take its eye off the main cause. That is, the proscription the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba, and all the many-named, many-headed, many-times-morphed terror outfits operating out of Pakistani soil. The one thing the IAF could do, it has done.

Which is to demonstrate a willingness to retaliate. Instead of counting dead terrorists, 30 or 300 plus, India’s diplomatic corps must up its game now. The fresh proposal moved in the UNSC—the fourth in a decade—to designate Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global fountainhead of terror must fructify. China must not be allowed to dodge artfully on behalf of its client state and find one more excuse to scuttle it yet again. Last-minute machinations from Islamabad can never be ruled out. Look how it managed to hoodwink the global community by merely juggling its National Counter Terrorism Authority list to keep two terrorist outfits in the safer ‘under watch’ list—that grey zone kept it from being blacklisted by the anti-terror finance body FATF.

Islamabad is unlikely to give up on its ‘assets’, which help it blackmail and bleed its neighbours, India, Afghanistan and Iran (in that order). The moment international heat lessens, it returns to its ways, never dismantling the edifice that has brought its own economy to its knees. From being ahead of India in per capita income in the 1980s, it’s way behind now. Struggling with forex reserves of a mere $8,036 million (as on February 22), it can ill-afford either aggressive war games or international opprobrium. Debates over the veracity of reports on Masood Azhar’s health or survival are of little consequence unless the whole terror apparatus is dismantled, for Pakistan’s own good and everyone else’s. Then maybe we can talk Nobel.

Comments

