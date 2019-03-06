Home Opinions Editorials

This time, it’s a battle between coalitions in TN

Without  M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa around, the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu is likely to lack spice and flavour.

Without  M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa around, the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu is likely to lack spice and flavour. The Dravidian majors, which fought against each other with grit and aggression in 2014, have chosen the path of prudent coalitions for 2019.

The DMK has finalised the seat-sharing and they are content with 20 seats as of now after giving away 10 to Congress (including the one in Puducherry), two each to the CPM, CPI and VCK, one each to the MDMK, IUML, KMDK and IJK, giving its cadre a much needed respite. But it’s worth remembering that none of them in the alliance managed to win even a single seat in the last elections. Apart from organising protests and walkouts from the Assembly, not much is known about DMK chief M K Stalin’s efficiency as an election strategist.

He seems to have lost the first round to the AIADMK-BJP combine, which has managed to snatch the PMK from right under his nose. The DMDK could also fall in the AIADMK basket.
Stalin’s strategy so far has not created much excitement among political pundits. What baffled them the most is the number of seats he gave away to the Congress. With the apparent anti-incumbency and anti-BJP sentiments in the state, a little more seats for the DMK would have given it an advantage. The equations will probably change in the Assembly elections, with the regional party getting the biggest share of the seat cake

Even the AIADMK looks like it is happy to contest in about 50 per cent of the seats after distribution. However, under the circumstances this could be considered a smart move. For, even if the party wins just 15 seats, it will be out of a total of 20 and not 39. By choosing to contest only from its strongholds, the AIADMK is also playing a clever game. So, expect a very close contest in Tamil Nadu.

