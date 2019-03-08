Home Opinions Editorials

Wrestling body should apologise

The WFI attacked the SAI and National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials of conspiring against the wrestler.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

At the outset, the case was pretty much straightforward. India’s top wrestler and World Championship bronze medallist Narsingh Yadav tested positive for methandienone during an out-of-competition test ahead of the Rio Olympics in 2016 and was provisionally banned. The matter could have been closed then and there. Instead, bizarre events followed. A sabotage theory was floated that dal and drinks were spiked by an intruder at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat.

The worst thing was the pointing of fingers at one of the most accomplished wrestlers of our times, Sushil Kumar, who failed to convince the court to allow a trial against Narsingh for a spot in the Rio Olympics team in the 74 kg category.

Now the CBI that is probing the matter is on the verge of closing the case as it apparently has found nothing to pursue. More than the athletes, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials who were trying to exonerate Narsingh would be left red-faced. What is irksome is the way the whole saga was handled.

The WFI attacked the SAI and National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials of conspiring against the wrestler. The body was under immense pressure to give Narsingh a clean chit. Though NADA hastily cleared the wrestler in multiple hearings that smacked of ad-hocism, the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned the wrestler in Rio. What was most unfair is the way the WFI treated Sushil. It even had the temerity to point fingers at him.

Like all athletes, Narsingh too has brought in the sabotage angle. The lawyers defending Narsingh did not have much understanding of doping in India. The deniability factor always exists in a positive case, especially in India. Now that the case is winding up, will the trauma faced by Sushil, SAI and NADA officials be erased? It is about time federations too are made accountable for doping. If the federation gets recognition and fame for medals, why can’t it take the flak as well? It is time the WFI came out and apologised to everyone it had tried to run down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp