Has the judiciary stepped aside from a legal solution?

The court has set a four- and eight-week schedule for a status and final report.

Is it a coincidence that all three members of the panel set up by the Supreme Court to mediate a settlement on the Ayodhya title suit have roots in Tamil Nadu? Retired SC judge F M Ibrahim Kalifulla, who will head the panel, belongs to Karaikudi; The Art of Living guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was born in Papanasam; and legal mediation pioneer Shriram Panchu is a senior advocate in the Madras High Court. Well, the North has manifestly failed anyway. 

Ayodhya has framed three decades of Indian politics—being key to the emergence of the BJP as the largest political party of the republic—and attempts at a negotiated settlement, albeit informal, are as old as the dispute itself. The Supreme Court has only formalised that option, with the five-member Constitution Bench pushing unanimously for an in-camera mediation. Justice Chandrachud has added a vital caveat—that a settlement cannot be forced on any party. That of course logically inheres in the idea of ‘mediation’; that it had to be stated explicitly is a marker of how thorny the context is. 

The court has set a four- and eight-week schedule for a status and final report. While the two jurists on the panel bring their domain expertise, Sri Sri’s position is not unknown. If there’s even a whiff of a settlement in the status report after four weeks, it’s likely to segue right into the poll narrative. No court decree can stop a euphoric response from the BJP camp. Prime ministers from Rajiv Gandhi down have been singed by Ayodhya fire. Will Narendra Modi, at the fag-end of his tenure, be able to claim a degree of success? Will a settlement clear the way for a temple? Has the judiciary stepped aside from a legal solution? Questions abound. The answers relate to the very idea of India, and must stand the test of history.
 

