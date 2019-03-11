Home Opinions Editorials

A successful sanitation story in rural India

The success of the Swachh Bharat initiative shows how determined leadership and coordinated action can motivate people to adopt change.

Published: 11th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

In the midst of the political chest-thumping and finger-pointing on patriotism and nationalism, a positive development with a far-reaching impact on the future of the country has not got enough attention. An independent verification of the Swachh Bharat Gramin, the National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey 2018-19, has shown that 96.5 per cent of households in rural India which have access to toilets are actually using them. The number has gone up by three percentage points in just a year.

The pace of providing access to toilets has been phenomenal. About 93 per cent households have toilets today as against 77 per cent in 2017-18. The status of the 90.7 per cent of the villages previously declared open-defecation free has been reconfirmed. This is also a huge testimony to the fact that social change is here to stay. Considering that rural sanitation coverage in India was less than 40 per cent in 2014, the cracking speed only points to one thing: The combination of political will and executive intent can make the impossible possible.

For far too long, India had failed to realise the import of a basic issue that was directly connected to the health of its people. Successive governments did little to make household sanitation a priority and society continued to be influenced by a regressive mindset over using toilets.

The success of the Swachh Bharat initiative shows how determined leadership and coordinated action can motivate people to adopt change. The issues of cleanliness, hygiene and healthy habits have been infused into the societal psyche. Government data can be put to question as many other recent surveys have shown lower compliance rates. A rural North India study by Regional Institute of Compassionate Economics revealed about 44 per cent people still defecated in the open in MP, UP, Bihar and Rajasthan. But it is still an improvement from 2014 when the figure was at 70 per cent. The target of October 2019 for an open-defecation free India might seem too ambitious, but there is a distinct behavioural shift in the people. And India can only move forward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp