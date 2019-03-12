Rural distress on the rise

Whichever way you look at it, rural distress is on the rise. Rural wages have grown just 3.8 per cent when comparing December 2018 to the one-year-ago figure, according to the government’s Labour Bureau. The average rural wage for 25 farm and non-farm occupations stood at `323 in December last, compared to `311 in December 2017.

If one takes away rural inflation of 1.5 per cent, real wages rose just over 2.3 per cent. This has been a persisting trend. An RBI study on ‘Rural Wage Dynamics’ released last May said while farm wages saw high growth from 2008 to 2014, when it touched a peak of 38 per cent, wage growth thereafter slowed to almost zero. The collapse of the international commodities market and a contraction of food prices are among the reasons cited.

Unemployment figures for February this year released by the private Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) show that the country’s unemployment rate shot up to an over-two-year high of 7.23 per cent and the actual numbers of the employed fell by over 56 lakh over the last 12 months. Of these, almost 82 per cent or 46 lakh jobless were from rural areas.

The situation seems even more quixotic because of the large gap between promise and reality. While the Union government has been speaking of doubling farm income by 2022, an OECD-ICRIER report points to an actual fall in farm income of around 6 per cent between 2014 and 2016. It is not that production is slacking; in fact, rural GDP is averaging a healthy 3.5-4 per cent in the last few years.

What is killing rural folk is the weak farm procurement prices, which are often below cost of production. The headline data are mere pointers to the problem. What lies boiling under the skin is far graver. Whether or not the recent burst of national sentiment stoked by our neighbour across the border will give more time for reckoning to our political class will shortly be tested in the coming elections.