Congress-JD(S) alliance strong on paper, but ...

The Congress and the JD(S), partners in Karnataka’s ruling coalition, will contest the Lok Sabha polls together, which seemed doubtful at one point of time.

The deal is done. The Congress and the JD(S), partners in Karnataka’s ruling coalition, will contest the Lok Sabha polls together, which seemed doubtful at one point of time. While the two together have the wherewithal and support base to defeat the BJP, even in an election fought on national issues, the alliance’s success will primarily depend on the ability of the parties to transfer votes to each other, which still seems doubtful.

What is encouraging for the alliance is that the seat-sharing was finalised without much heartburn and there was give-and-take from both sides. The JD(S), which was insisting on 12 out of 28 seats and was particular about the winnable ones, settled for eight. That the Congress managed to keep 20 and had to give up only one of its sitting seats showed that the party, for once, stood its ground and did not yield to the ally’s extortion tactics. Having worked out what looks like a fair deal, the two parties can now focus on helping each other win.

Only if it were that simple. The alliance looks strong on paper, but the reality is much different on the ground. Already, Mandya, which the JD(S) thought was in its bag, seems to be slipping away with some local Congress leaders themselves backing actor Sumalatha Ambareesh to take on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil. The traditional rivalry and bad blood between the workers and functionaries of two parties may mean the alliance will find the going tough in many of the South Karnataka seats where each is a force to reckon with.

In these constituencies, full transfer of JD(S) votes to Congress and vice-versa is difficult to achieve. The deal is only one part of the large task at hand. What will matter is how well the two parties work together in the next one month or so. The toughest part is convincing voters that the alliance will stand even after the elections and voting for the alliance is like voting for each party. It’s not easy, but must be done if either party wants to do better than it did in 2014.
 

