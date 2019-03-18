Home Opinions Editorials

The problem with diet research

Thus, the diet and nutritional advices doled out by an incessant flurry of studies should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Published: 18th March 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

This is no good news for sunny side up aficionados. A new study published by the American Journal of Medical Association has said that eating an extra half-egg a day can raise the risk of cardiovascular diseases and premature death by six per cent and eight per cent respectively. (A half-egg daily is double of what the average American eats). It has also concluded that an extra 300 mg of dietary cholesterol per day increases the risk of cardiovascular disease by 17 per cent and the risk of premature death by 18 per cent. The findings, stated to be the outcome of studying about 30,000 adults have once again started the debate over the benefits and ill-effects of the ubiquitous egg.

It revives the age-old contention about the harmful effects of cholesterol-laden egg but on the other hand precipitates the confusion on its qualities.

Less than a year ago, a study published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition said that eating up to a dozen eggs a week did not increase risk of heart disease. Going even further, the American Heart Association’s Heart journal had published a study claiming that the consumption of one egg a day could significantly reduce the risk of heart disease by 12 per cent and stroke by 26 per cent. Diet and nutrition research is notorious for such contradictory results. There cannot be a better example than the daily tipple. Many studies have extolled the virtues of whiskey or red wine. At the same time, there are equally strong publications that emphatically dismiss any safe limits for consuming alcohol.

Thus, the diet and nutritional advices doled out by an incessant flurry of studies should be taken with a pinch of salt. The only thing that is key is moderation. Furthermore, the current egg storm is probably meaningless for the people of India, many of whom won’t even touch it and 90 per cent of the rest find themselves lucky to have even one in a week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp