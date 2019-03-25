Home Opinions Editorials

India’s lost language of empathy

That may have remained a premonition, a guesswork about the bitter flavours of public discourse carrying over into individual psyches, if not for what followed.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Locals and policemen gather outside the Gurugram house where a Muslim family were assaulted on Saturday; (inset) a damaged window inside the house. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

There was an India that had the luxury of smiling a bit critically, but indulgently, at the goody-goody ‘Mile sur mera tumhara’ ads on DD. And there is an India where everyone froths up on social media, trolling a washing powder company’s ad on Holi. The ad had an inclusive theme, but we stood clearly divided. There were calls to boycott the product; even the two kids representing two communities were not spared. Holi itself seemed tainted by the colours of hate.

That may have remained a premonition, a guesswork about the bitter flavours of public discourse carrying over into individual psyches, if not for what followed. On the edges of Gurgaon, where village India joins the neon-lit ‘millennium city’ in an uneasy aspirational curve, two kinds of abstract violence were suddenly realised in flesh and blood. City versus village, and Hindu versus Muslim. The tragic part is, neither need have happened; there simply was no provocation.

Unless you count the fact of a migrant Muslim family owning the rare double-storeyed house in the area as one. The family, from Uttar Pradesh, had settled there for better economic opportunities, running a gas stove repair shop and selling carpets. A nephew’s family had come visiting on Holi. The kids went out and were playing cricket.

Suddenly, a group of young men arrived and taunted them with lines like “go to Pakistan and play”. Soon, they returned with sticks and rods, barged into the house, and thrashed not just the men but the women too for daring to try to save the men.

That was the one Holi video that went viral. What is this rage that Indians now carry within themselves? What made this misanthropic rage India’s new normal? Even as the world fetes the woman prime minister of New Zealand for her sensitive resolve, we must rue our own lost language of empathy that others have learnt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp