Home Opinions Editorials

NYAY scheme: To address poverty, India needs to strike developmental balance first

For India to acquire the look, efficiency and skill levels of some of its Southeast Asian neighbours, it needs to become a middle income nation.

Published: 28th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes only. (File | PTI)

For India to acquire the look, efficiency and skill levels of some of its Southeast Asian neighbours, it needs to become a middle-income nation.

As a low income, grossly unhealthy country inadequately equipped in basic education to enhance even traditional skills, India is far away from that goal. To make the transition, it needs to strike a developmental balance.

No, underwriting bad corporate loans will not achieve that. Nor will competitive welfarism. Why do political parties get into this race to revive a patchwork socialism?

Because three decades of economic reforms and the disparity between the haves and the have-nots is so stark that it’s difficult to seek votes without addressing the disparities staring at our face. 

The farm sector is caught in a paradox of growth, industry (big, medium or small) is off colour, the global economy is in slo-mo, big boys like the US are going back to protectionism and trade wars.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

So there seems no option other than to go for the poll dole to sell the idea that a future exists. The ruling dispensation, therefore, rolled out the PM-Kisan Yojana and a healthcare programme for the poor.

Now, just weeks from the first phase of polling, Rahul Gandhi has proposed what he called a ‘last strike on poverty’. 

Hyperbole apart, NYAY, basically an income top-up scheme for families earning less than Rs 12,000 a month, would cost the exchequer a few lakh crores a year.

ALSO READ | Have advised Rahul, other Congress leaders on Nyay scheme: Raghuram Rajan

The Congress has been rather coy about disclosing the details—such as, where will the money come from, what happens to existing subsidies, and finally how will such a scheme be implemented. Will it help spur demand?

Will it mean more taxes for the already overtaxed?

No one can argue against programmes addressing poverty eradication. But it can’t be an either/or vis-a-vis what Dr Manmohan Singh once called the ‘animal spirits’. It always takes two to tango!

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NYAY Scheme congress Rahul Gandhi Manmohan Singh Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Saha Elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp