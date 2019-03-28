Home Opinions Editorials

Sportsmanship in the modern age

The Indian Premier League (IPL) thrives on a hue and cry. It does not matter where the sparks comes from or whether the publicity it generates is positive or negative.

Published: 28th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian Premier League (IPL) thrives on a hue and cry. It does not matter where the sparks comes from or whether the publicity it generates is positive or negative. The IPL has to provide fodder for prime-time discussion. The latest one has stirred emotions and created a divide. One half of the cricket fraternity is saying that effecting the ‘mankad’ mode of dismissal is not on: It may be permissible under law, but amounts to unsportsmanlike behaviour. The other half thinks it is alright: There is nothing unsporting about following the rules governing cricket.

There is another question. Did Ravichandran Ashwin deliberately stop in his delivery stride and wait for Jos Buttler to leave his crease? Since it was the discretion of the third umpire to judge whether the bowler did it and he ruled otherwise, let’s come back to the first debate. Many who think it was unsporting remember Courtney Walsh warning Pakistan’s last man instead of running him out in the last over of a 1987 World Cup match, which the West Indies lost.

It remains one of the most shining examples of sportsmanship in cricket’s history. Walsh was presented a special medal by the then President of Pakistan.

However, it does not mean every player has to follow that example, especially when the stakes are higher than ever before. Players are paid insane amounts to perform, there are careers to build, reputations to lose and expectations to meet.

The pressure to deliver is constant. Taking all that into account, is it fair to expect them to stick to convention and let go a chance to gain the upper hand in a contest? There are all sorts of cameras, super slow-motion replays and a team of umpires to dissect any questionable act. Perhaps, it is unsporting to criticise the player if this vigilance system fails to detect anything wrong in his action. What Walsh did was exemplary alright. But while it will always be remembered fondly, demanding the same gesture in a different era with different dynamics is being unrealistic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp