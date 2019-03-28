Sportsmanship in the modern age

The Indian Premier League (IPL) thrives on a hue and cry. It does not matter where the sparks comes from or whether the publicity it generates is positive or negative. The IPL has to provide fodder for prime-time discussion. The latest one has stirred emotions and created a divide. One half of the cricket fraternity is saying that effecting the ‘mankad’ mode of dismissal is not on: It may be permissible under law, but amounts to unsportsmanlike behaviour. The other half thinks it is alright: There is nothing unsporting about following the rules governing cricket.

There is another question. Did Ravichandran Ashwin deliberately stop in his delivery stride and wait for Jos Buttler to leave his crease? Since it was the discretion of the third umpire to judge whether the bowler did it and he ruled otherwise, let’s come back to the first debate. Many who think it was unsporting remember Courtney Walsh warning Pakistan’s last man instead of running him out in the last over of a 1987 World Cup match, which the West Indies lost.

It remains one of the most shining examples of sportsmanship in cricket’s history. Walsh was presented a special medal by the then President of Pakistan.

However, it does not mean every player has to follow that example, especially when the stakes are higher than ever before. Players are paid insane amounts to perform, there are careers to build, reputations to lose and expectations to meet.

The pressure to deliver is constant. Taking all that into account, is it fair to expect them to stick to convention and let go a chance to gain the upper hand in a contest? There are all sorts of cameras, super slow-motion replays and a team of umpires to dissect any questionable act. Perhaps, it is unsporting to criticise the player if this vigilance system fails to detect anything wrong in his action. What Walsh did was exemplary alright. But while it will always be remembered fondly, demanding the same gesture in a different era with different dynamics is being unrealistic.