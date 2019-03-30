Home Opinions Editorials

For transparency in politics

When electoral bonds were introduced in 2018, the rationale was that it would help clean up untraceable cash funding to political parties.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, freud

Image used for representational purposes only(File | EPS)

When electoral bonds were introduced in 2018, the rationale was that it would help clean up untraceable cash funding to political parties. The Election Commission has now pricked the premise, calling it “a retrograde step as far as transparency is concerned”, which needs to be scrapped.

The objections raised by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms and EC merit a close look. The EC in its affidavit in the Supreme Court said electoral bonds would make political funding opaque with serious repercussions for transparency of political funding due to anonymous donations, especially with the removal of cap on corporate funding.

That, such funds—untraceable due to amendments in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, Finance Act 2017, Income Tax Act, Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Companies Act—could lead to the influencing of Indian policies by foreign companies, is the larger fear.

It’s been argued that with neither the contributor or receiver required to disclose the identity of the other, the inevitable consequences of these amendments is the destruction of principles underlying Article 19(1)(a) and the concept of democratic institutions.

The amendments also dilute the provision of mandatory reporting of donations to the EC while being violative of Sec 29-B of the RP Act, which prohibits such donations.

Under the electoral bonds scheme, bonds in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1 crore can be bought through a designated bank and donated to a political party of choice.

The bonds can be cashed via party verified account within 15 days. Every party registered under the RP Act will be allotted a verified account by the EC, only through which the bond transaction can be done.

For donations up to Rs 20,000, no verification procedures are required, while transactions above it—mainly from big private and corporate accounts—cannot be identified. The scope for corruption is obvious. The situation does warrant a critical look. It only serves the nation’s cause if the political system is sanitised of corruption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp