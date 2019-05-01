Odisha must learn from Titli mistake

As tropical cyclone Fani turns very severe off the coast of Tamil Nadu and threatens to head Odisha’s way, there are reasons to fear its fury. Weather forecasters believe it would pack more energy than last year’s Titli and can cause widespread devastation if it makes landfall in the state later this week—by which time it would have strengthened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

The Bay of Bengal is known to churn out weather systems at an alarming frequency during the summer monsoon season but a cyclone in the months of April-May is a little unusual—though not exactly a rarity given the fact that there have been at least five such occurrences since 1891. That’s why this tropical storm and its intensity have caught the eye of meteorologists across the globe.

For Odisha, the storm comes at a time when the state has already finished voting for its next set of lawmakers but the Naveen Patnaik government still has its task cut out. Gale winds of speeds 170-180 km per hour carrying a torrent of rain, and storm surge have the potential to wreak havoc in the state that has a long coastline dotted with thick human settlements.

And the experience of Titli was not exactly pleasant. The Odisha government had earned the applause of the world for disaster preparedness and management during Phailin and Hudhud a few years ago. But last year, during Titli, it walked into its own trap of a ‘zero casualty’ mission by announcing no loss of life a day after the storm hit the state on October 11.

As many as 77 deaths, the majority of which were caused by landslides and destruction of infrastructure, slowed down relief assistance and caught the government on the wrong foot. This time, it would have to ensure that last year’s mistakes are not repeated. It has the experience of rising to the occasion and has resources at its disposal. The Centre has already released assistance of `1,086 crore for four states including `340 crore for Odisha as advance help. The government should do well to take lessons from the past and be prepared for any eventuality.