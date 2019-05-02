Home Opinions Editorials

Insolvency code produces results

The fast-track process set up with the formation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) a little over two years ago has produced positive results.

The fast-track process set up with the formation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) a little over two years ago has produced positive results. Nearly 53 per cent of the corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) begun have ended in liquidation as of 31 March this year, while a turnaround solution has been found in 

13 per cent of the cases. In absolute numbers, about 94 companies had a resolution plan approved, but as many as 378 went into a liquidation process. The new high-speed process of tackling sick companies has changed the environment for the better. Unofficial estimates say with the Damocles sword of liquidation hanging, as many as 3,300 cases with `1.20 lakh crore at stake have been settled out of court. 

The government hurried through the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in Parliament in May 2016 as debt defaults threatened to choke the economy. Non-performing assets (NPAs) with state-run banks by 2016 had crossed `6 lakh crore and the recovery process from wilful defaulters had become a legal nightmare. The accumulated defaults of the top 10 debtors, including Essar Steel and Lanco Infra, had ballooned to over `2 lakh crore. To tackle this environment, the new law dictated that within a time-bound period of 270 days either a new ‘resolution plan’ is approved, or there be a change in management to rescue the company. If both fail, the company is liquidated and the creditors recover what they can. 

Undoubtedly, there are numerous untied knots. For instance in more than one-third of the ongoing 1,200 cases, the 270-day deadline had been breached. The most complicated, hard-fought cases have dragged on—the Essar Steel case has gone on for more than 660 days. Again, while hard-nosed bankers will prefer to pull the plug on businesses that seem to have little hope, in a country where jobs matter, it is better to throw a lifeline to give them a chance to survive as going concerns. Overall, the IBC has ended the regime of debt-ridden companies lingering on as liability, and that is a good thing. 
 

