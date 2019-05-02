Home Opinions Editorials

No institution beyond the reach of today’s leaders

Political parties can go to any extent to secure their electoral chances.

Published: 02nd May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Political parties can go to any extent to secure their electoral chances. The more no-holds-barred the ‘strategy’ is, the more superlative attributes and euphemisms we are supplied with as rationalisations. From Chanakya to Machiavelli, all the clear-eyed theorems of political pragmatism are thrown at us to justify the twists and turns. The more the merrier, the uglier the better—for the analysts, of course. For the rest, it’s nothing short of an atmospheric variation that slowly but interminably changes the political climate. 

It’s not that politicians in the electoral arena have not attacked each other below the belt, here in India or in other democracies. If the Congress has raised the unedifying slogan that calls the prime minister a ‘thief’, without the benefit of much proof to back it, even dragging the highest court into it and getting embroiled in a defamation case in the process, what the other side has done goes beyond targeting of individuals: It’s open vilification of communities, castes and India’s demographic constituencies that we see now. 

The Election Commission has mostly acted deaf and mute, undermining its reputation and weight as a non-partisan institution, meant to hold free and fair elections—a reputation that had real weight in the world. This time, its writ has been light and notably diffident. Temporary bans were clamped only on those who could be easily brought under the grandiose concept of equality before law. The high and mighty have remained untouched, with none other than the EC supplying us with excuses for them.

The Armed Forces, whose apolitical nature had been not just a point of pride but the very core of India’s constitutional structure, have now become susceptible to being thrown around like a ball in a political match. No institution seems to be beyond the reach of the voracious appetite of today’s politicians. The India of the future will be left to deal with the void. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp