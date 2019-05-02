No institution beyond the reach of today’s leaders

Political parties can go to any extent to secure their electoral chances. The more no-holds-barred the ‘strategy’ is, the more superlative attributes and euphemisms we are supplied with as rationalisations. From Chanakya to Machiavelli, all the clear-eyed theorems of political pragmatism are thrown at us to justify the twists and turns. The more the merrier, the uglier the better—for the analysts, of course. For the rest, it’s nothing short of an atmospheric variation that slowly but interminably changes the political climate.

It’s not that politicians in the electoral arena have not attacked each other below the belt, here in India or in other democracies. If the Congress has raised the unedifying slogan that calls the prime minister a ‘thief’, without the benefit of much proof to back it, even dragging the highest court into it and getting embroiled in a defamation case in the process, what the other side has done goes beyond targeting of individuals: It’s open vilification of communities, castes and India’s demographic constituencies that we see now.

The Election Commission has mostly acted deaf and mute, undermining its reputation and weight as a non-partisan institution, meant to hold free and fair elections—a reputation that had real weight in the world. This time, its writ has been light and notably diffident. Temporary bans were clamped only on those who could be easily brought under the grandiose concept of equality before law. The high and mighty have remained untouched, with none other than the EC supplying us with excuses for them.

The Armed Forces, whose apolitical nature had been not just a point of pride but the very core of India’s constitutional structure, have now become susceptible to being thrown around like a ball in a political match. No institution seems to be beyond the reach of the voracious appetite of today’s politicians. The India of the future will be left to deal with the void.