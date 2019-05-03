Home Opinions Editorials

BJP’s strategy in critical states

The BJP’s strategy for the Lok Sabha polls in four critical states seems to be a carefully charted-out plan given that it has to engage foes, friends and political neutrals at the same time.

Published: 03rd May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

The BJP’s strategy for the Lok Sabha polls in four critical states seems to be a carefully charted-out plan given that it has to engage foes, friends and political neutrals at the same time. In UP, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha, it has faced complex electoral dynamics, calling for careful messaging to maximise seats and make up for possible losses. In Bengal, where there are 42 seats at stake, the party faces the redoubtable Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP is successfully using provocative messages to take on the Trinamool Congress. The TMC was thus forced to counter the BJP, thereby leading to the exclusion of the Congress and the Left. And the saffron party established itself as the only choice for the anti-Trinamool voters. The BJP’s narrative around the lack of development in the state, citizenship register, deteriorating law and order, nationalism and Saradha scam, set it apart.

The BJP forced Mamata to target the PM, who is adept at using her criticism to his own advantage. In Odisha, the party faced Naveen Patnaik, who has an unmatched development record. In the absence of powerful BJP leaders, the party took in BJD dissidents. The BJP’s attempt to make it a Modi versus Naveen war in Odisha might not have worked but it is expected that the saffron party will make significant inroads. In Bihar and UP, it is pitted against the mahagathbandhan caste arithmetic. In Bihar, it wisely split the seats with the JD(U) and took in the LJP.

In ‘waveless’ UP with 80 seats, the BJP’s shrill poll strategy around muscular nationalism, development and the focus on non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits has arrested a possible downfall. The BJP tried to strengthen its support among Rajputs and Brahmins. And the Congress has tried to split this base, to the advantage of the gathbandhan. But ground reports suggest that there is a saffron pushback, which looked almost impossible earlier. The BJP has showed how it has mastered the game of compromises, compulsions and limitations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp