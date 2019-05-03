BJP’s strategy in critical states

The BJP’s strategy for the Lok Sabha polls in four critical states seems to be a carefully charted-out plan given that it has to engage foes, friends and political neutrals at the same time. In UP, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha, it has faced complex electoral dynamics, calling for careful messaging to maximise seats and make up for possible losses. In Bengal, where there are 42 seats at stake, the party faces the redoubtable Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP is successfully using provocative messages to take on the Trinamool Congress. The TMC was thus forced to counter the BJP, thereby leading to the exclusion of the Congress and the Left. And the saffron party established itself as the only choice for the anti-Trinamool voters. The BJP’s narrative around the lack of development in the state, citizenship register, deteriorating law and order, nationalism and Saradha scam, set it apart.

The BJP forced Mamata to target the PM, who is adept at using her criticism to his own advantage. In Odisha, the party faced Naveen Patnaik, who has an unmatched development record. In the absence of powerful BJP leaders, the party took in BJD dissidents. The BJP’s attempt to make it a Modi versus Naveen war in Odisha might not have worked but it is expected that the saffron party will make significant inroads. In Bihar and UP, it is pitted against the mahagathbandhan caste arithmetic. In Bihar, it wisely split the seats with the JD(U) and took in the LJP.

In ‘waveless’ UP with 80 seats, the BJP’s shrill poll strategy around muscular nationalism, development and the focus on non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits has arrested a possible downfall. The BJP tried to strengthen its support among Rajputs and Brahmins. And the Congress has tried to split this base, to the advantage of the gathbandhan. But ground reports suggest that there is a saffron pushback, which looked almost impossible earlier. The BJP has showed how it has mastered the game of compromises, compulsions and limitations.