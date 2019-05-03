Home Opinions Editorials

Bogus voting in kerala: don’t spare the guilty

The euphoria over Kerala’s record voter turnout on April 23 has now been somewhat overshadowed by reports of electoral malpractices that have come to the fore in the subsequent days.

The euphoria over Kerala’s record voter turnout on April 23 has now been somewhat overshadowed by reports of electoral malpractices that have come to the fore in the subsequent days. While a substantial increase in voting percentage in comparison to the previous parliamentary election indicated, among other things, the interest that the electoral contest this time has generated, the attempts by parties to subvert the democratic process highlighted their desperation to win at any cost.

The first shock was the exposure of bogus voting, with visual evidence, at some of the booths in the Kasaragod constituency. Then came the postal ballot scandal, where ballot papers were allegedly collected in the names of policemen on election duty and used by Left sympathisers within the police association to cast mass bogus votes. Bogus voting and other methods to rig elections are not unheard of in India but what is unfortunate is that the malpractices still continue and are carried out brazenly by political parties despite the measures adopted by the Election Commission to ensure fair elections.

So far, cases have been booked against three people for their involvement in bogus voting, and all three are said to be associated with the CPM. One of them is a CPM panchayat member. In response, the CPM-led LDF has released visuals which it claims exposes bogus voting by the supporters of the rival UDF. The EC must do a thorough and impartial job of investigating these allegations and counter-allegations, and nail the guilty. Attempts to violate the election process and doctor people’s mandate should not go unpunished.

It must also take measures to rectify the damage that these malpractices may have caused, including conducting repolling in some booths or entire constituencies, if necessary. In a tight contest, as was the case in most constituencies in Kerala, it’s possible the illegally polled votes, however few they may be, could alter the outcome. All these years, parties have got away by indulging in electoral fraud, but allowing them to continue to do that will make people lose faith in polls.

