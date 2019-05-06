Home Opinions Editorials

Battle is against the ideology, not individuals

It’s this pernicious ideology that is at the root of all evil and needs to be combated effectively. As they say, eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. And security.

It’s a matter of grave concern that the Islamic State suicide bombers who killed over 250 people, including 45 children, in serial blasts on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, had an Indian footprint as well. That they made trips to Kerala, Bengaluru and Jammu and Kashmir for training or networking or both was revealed by Sri Lankan Army Chief Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake on Sunday. As most of them belonged to the illustrious family of Sri Lankan spice tycoons, they ought to have been under the radar for a long time, as they were in their country as well, till Indian spooks uncovered their terror trail and blew the whistle. But Sri Lanka refused to believe it. 

It is already known that rabid cleric Zahran Hashim, founder of Lanka’s radical National Thowheed Jamath, who had indoctrinated the suicide bombers and reportedly died along with them on 21/4, had spent substantial time in South India too. Disturbing videos of his extremist diatribe against non-Muslims had many followers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In fact, the recruitment of Keralites to the IS through social media has been taking place since 2015. At least 35 wannabe jihadis had left for Syria from various places in Kerala to join the IS. Some others like Palakkad’s Riyaz Aboobacker, recently arrested by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), were reportedly plotting suicide attacks in Kerala. There were instances of IS drawing supporters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also. Some of the misguided youth have since returned and joined the mainstream after proper counselling.

While the NIA is going after IS terror modules and sleeper cells, what ought to add to its worry are the lone wolf attacks that can happen anywhere at any time. Such attacks coordinated by handlers on social media do not need a big network. All it takes is one person indoctrinated in the ideology of hate who is willing to kill for a cause. It’s this pernicious ideology that is at the root of all evil and needs to be combated effectively. As they say, eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. And security.

