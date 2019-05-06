Questions around mutual funds

Two successive Fridays have seen a slew of credit ratings downgrade, leaving investors worried.

Previous week’s ratings downgrade of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance, in some cases to ‘D’ and ‘C’ saw for instance a mark down in the net asset value (NAV) of credit, hybrid and bond funds of Reliance Nippon mutual fund ranging from 3.34 per cent to 0.47 per cent depending on the level of exposure of each to the rated instruments. Other mutual funds having exposure to the instruments of these companies would have also marked down the NAVs of schemes. There were more downgrades this weekend.

While the crisis triggered by the collapse of IL&FS last September may have blown over, the problems in credit markets in terms of liquidity and cost of funds persist. After demonetisation, significant liquidity flowed into the financial sector, to banks, mutual funds. Mutual funds flush with liquidity parked money among others in non-banking finance companies.

Undoubtedly mutual funds carry market risks, and investors should know where they are putting their money and the related risk. But a couple of questions have come up this time - when rated instruments turned to junk overnight, and the NAVs saw severe erosion. One of them is: Can mutual funds go by the ratings alone, or should they strengthen their independent risk assessment capabilities?

When redemptions hit liquid and debt schemes amid the IL&FS crisis, the regulator allowed “side pocketing” to ring-fence specific exposure in times of crisis. Even as the debate on “side pocketing” has not settled down, the way some of the fund houses dealt with the FMP (Fixed Maturity Plan) payouts after getting into “standstill” arrangement with a few promoters has opened up another debate. In giving time to promoters, did mutual funds protect the interests of those promoters or the mutual fund investors? It is time the regulator took a comprehensive look at shortcomings in some of the regulations and practices around the debt schemes of mutual funds.