Gender questions in athletics

This one paragraph of the press release issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) summed up Caster Semenya’s ongoing battle with the IAAF.

The panel found that the DSD (Differences of Sexual Development) Regulations are discriminatory but the majority of the panel found that, on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletes in Restricted Events (RE).”

This one paragraph of the press release issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) summed up Caster Semenya’s ongoing battle with the IAAF. The South African middle-distance athlete, who has dominated 800m meets for the last decade supposedly due to a condition that sees her body produce extra testosterone as compared to other elite female athletes, will now have to take treatment to keep her levels down, if she wants to compete in RE (400m to the mile). Semenya burst onto the international scene by winning a 800m World Championships gold in 2009. Since then, her sexuality has been repeatedly questioned and numerous tests conducted.

The IAAF has always maintained that their ruling, which they put into practice in 2018 before the two-time Olympic champion took them to court, is based on providing a level-playing field. Athletes who have high testosterone levels like Semenya seemingly enjoy a competitive advantage—the IAAF commissioned a study in 2017 to prove this in court. But as the court acknowledged, it’s discriminatory.

There has been no comprehensive study done to find out the effects of testosterone in the performance of elite women athletes. Many researchers have claimed that the data IAAF presented is erroneous. There could also be a potential health hazard to female athletes forced to suppress testosterone levels. The World Medical Association has called on doctors to ignore the IAAF’s new regulations on ethical grounds. Whether Semenya belongs to the female category or not is part of a larger debate. But discriminatory rules will only add to the humiliation like the one meted out to Semenya.

