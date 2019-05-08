Home Opinions Editorials

Democracy weakening rapidly in kashmir

In the worst militancy-hit districts of Pulwama and Shopian in the Anantnag constituency, the voting percentage was only 2.14 per cent and 2.88 per cent.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

The low voter turnout in all the three Lok Sabha constituencies in the Kashmir Valley—Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag—should be a matter of huge concern not only for the government but also among the people at large. The third phase of the election in the Anantnag seat, the first time polling was held in phases in a single constituency, ended on Monday and the turnout was a mere 8.76 per cent. This is far lower than the 28.8 per cent witnessed in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In the worst militancy-hit districts of Pulwama and Shopian in the Anantnag constituency, the voting percentage was only 2.14 per cent and 2.88 per cent. According to media reports, not a single vote was cast in over 200 out of 695 polling booths in the two districts. Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha constituencies were better than Anantnag, recording 14.1 per cent and 34.7 per cent turnout. But it was lower than 2014, when the voting percentage was 25.8 per cent and 39.1 per cent respectively. What is worse is that voters were apathetic to the democratic process even when Kashmiri separatist organisations were not able to actively campaign to boycott the elections.

They did issue an appeal to the people, as they always do, not to participate in the polls but they were unable to canvass against it because almost all the separatist leaders are lodged in jails. Political parties have blamed logistical problems for the low turnout. The state government, for reasons of security, clubbed many polling stations and as a result, voters had to walk several kilometres to reach them. But this cannot be the only reason for the pathetic turnout.

The people, clearly, are disillusioned. The year 2016, when Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed, can be termed as a watershed. The sense of alienation is now deep-rooted which the government must address quickly. Mainstream political parties are equally to blame, they have failed to convince the voters to come out of their homes. If this is not reversed, parties could become irrelevant in the future, which will be the beginning of the end of democracy in the Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp