Trump's Risky trade practices 

The US is one of the world’s largest marketplaces where every nation aspires to sell its goods. In fact, countries like Japan and South Korea simply became the economic powerhouses they are today by trading with America. The US consequently has the world’s highest trade deficit, which surged to $621 billion last year—roughly the size of Saudi Arabia’s GDP in 2017.

The reason for such a wide deficit is that the US spends more money than it earns. This extra money comes from foreign borrowings, much of it by selling federal bonds. Most of the money is spent on buying foreign goods. It was but natural that at some point the US would demand that the world buys more of what it produces and agrees to it protecting its home turf to some extent.

The death of manufacturing in America’s inner cities during the 1990s and 2000s, as cheaper Chinese and Latin American goods flooded US markets coincided with the period when US trade deficit rose from zero to a substantial figure, threatening its long-term economic prosperity. The US is demanding that other countries open up their markets to more American exports while agreeing to trade barriers that Washington is setting up. All nations, including India and China, consider them to be unfair.

However, Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy is not very different from the protectionist measures that Japan quietly adopted after the end of World War II, or the one that India adopted after the initial rush of imports in the postliberalisation era of 1990s. Nonetheless, the way President Trump is going about trying to right his nation’s perceived wrongs by aggressively stalling trade deals and threatening trade blockades through duty walls have proven to be hugely disruptive.

The resulting uncertainty has seen billions of dollars invested in stocks melt away and hundreds of workers losing jobs. Trump’s intention of protecting the American economy might be laudable, but disrupting global trade in the process may damage US interests.