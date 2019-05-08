Home Opinions Editorials

Trump's Risky trade practices 

The US is one of the world’s largest marketplaces where every nation aspires to sell its goods.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

The US is one of the world’s largest marketplaces where every nation aspires to sell its goods. In fact, countries like Japan and South Korea simply became the economic powerhouses they are today by trading with America. The US consequently has the world’s highest trade deficit, which surged to $621 billion last year—roughly the size of Saudi Arabia’s GDP in 2017.

The reason for such a wide deficit is that the US spends more money than it earns. This extra money comes from foreign borrowings, much of it by selling federal bonds. Most of the money is spent on buying foreign goods. It was but natural that at some point the US would demand that the world buys more of what it produces and agrees to it protecting its home turf to some extent.

The death of manufacturing in America’s inner cities during the 1990s and 2000s, as cheaper Chinese and Latin American goods flooded US markets coincided with the period when US trade deficit rose from zero to a substantial figure, threatening its long-term economic prosperity. The US is demanding that other countries open up their markets to more American exports while agreeing to trade barriers that Washington is setting up. All nations, including India and China, consider them to be unfair.

However, Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy is not very different from the protectionist measures that Japan quietly adopted after the end of World War II, or the one that India adopted after the initial rush of imports in the postliberalisation era of 1990s. Nonetheless, the way President Trump is going about trying to right his nation’s perceived wrongs by aggressively stalling trade deals and threatening trade blockades through duty walls have proven to be hugely disruptive.

The resulting uncertainty has seen billions of dollars invested in stocks melt away and hundreds of workers losing jobs. Trump’s intention of protecting the American economy might be laudable, but disrupting global trade in the process may damage US interests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp