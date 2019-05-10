Home Opinions Editorials

Make-or-break rounds in u.p.

Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, has been at the centre of a caste versus nationalism test.

Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, has been at the centre of a caste versus nationalism test. As it prepares to vote for 27 crucial seats in the last two phases, all eyes would be on the Varanasi impact: Can Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence there cut through the welter of caste to his party’s advantage across eastern UP, which has long been a laboratory of competitive caste politics? And will caste make or break the BJP, which won 26 of these seats along with its allies in 2014 thanks to the Modi wave. 

In a region known for the gulf between upper castes and others, the formation of an alliance between the Yadav-led SP and the Jatav-led BSP has sharpened the divide. An election victory here has traditionally assured a trickle down of power to the vote base of the winning parties. In this region and Bihar, intertwined with a party’s loss is the allied castes’ loss of control over levers of social power. So, the results go beyond politics and can lead to the restratification of the entire power hierarchy. This explains the reverse polarisation of castes against the mahagathbandhan, especially in eastern UP. 

This dynamics also explains the preciseness with which candidates have traditionally been picked based on caste and dummies nominated to eat into the rival’s vote banks. Congress general secretary in charge of eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s recent statement that her party’s strategy this time is to cut into the BJP’s votes to aid the gathbandhan wherever it can’t win is an example. Yet, the move can cut both ways, even boomerang, if social groups on which the gathbandhan depends are split between non-BJP candidates.

With Ujjwala and Swachh Bharat along with the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme for farmers rapidly employed by the UP government to benefit Dalits, a swing among them towards the BJP is visible. And the Muslim vote splitting between the mahagathbandhan and the Congress could also work to the saffron party’s advantage.
 

