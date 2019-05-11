Home Opinions Editorials

Ensure courts remain temples of justice

Such incidents erode the confidence and faith the people have in the judiciary. It is time immediate steps are taken to ensure that courts remain temples of justice.

Published: 11th May 2019

I will take you to court” is an oft-repeated threat that is issued when two parties are in a dispute. While the statement in most cases is made without any serious intent, it only serves to underline the faith the common people have in the judiciary, especially the higher courts. That the judiciary is also among the most trusted institutions in the country is borne out by various surveys. But, lately that trust has come under strain and the just-concluded in-house inquiry into sexual harassment charges against Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi does little to address it.

From the outset, the allegations against the CJI were not handled properly. A day after the charges were made public, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising the CJI himself conducted a suo motu hearing on the allegations. When this was met with widespread criticism, a three-member in-house committee headed by Justice S Bobde was constituted to probe the matter. This panel made two flaws: procedural and maintaining opacity.

The committee conducted the proceedings ex-parte after the complainant refused to appear before it, alleging she was “intimidated” and not allowed to have a lawyer during the hearing. To make matters worse, the committee completed the probe and refused to make its findings public, citing a 2003 judgment of the court. For the sake of fairness, the committee should have suspended its proceedings the moment the complainant withdrew. The learned judges know better than anyone else that justice can only be delivered, or at least seen to have been delivered, after giving a fair hearing to all parties, which in this case did not happen.

Of late, many attempts have been made to influence SC judges and staff members of the registry. Recently, the apex court sacked two employees who allegedly tampered with the court’s order in a case involving industrialist Anil Ambani. Such incidents erode the confidence and faith the people have in the judiciary. It is time immediate steps are taken to ensure that courts remain temples of justice.

