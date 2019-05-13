Fix the credit ratings system 

The IL&FS group’s collapse under the weight of insurmountable debt has been labelled India’s Lehman moment, and is, in fact, turning out to be so in many ways. After auditors, now the focus is back on credit rating agencies (CRA). Last week, ICRA said Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated adjudication proceedings on an anonymous complaint. ICRA revealed it has set aside provisions as a matter of prudence and appointed external experts to look into the issues SEBI is probing.

IL&FS, with around `91,000 crore debt and a complex web of subsidiaries continued to enjoy AAA ratings, the highest level of credit worthiness. Affirmation of that continued despite debt levels jumping by 44 per cent in three years, glaring asset-liability mismatches, etc. When the liquidity issue snowballed to the default level in August, IL&FS ratings were downgraded by a notch to AA+.

Then after a storm of events, they got downgraded to ‘junk’. What were initially considered lapses have now led to an investigation on possible fraud by certain employees at ICRA. SEBI tightened norms for CRAs and asked them to monitor the cash flow of companies, among other conditions. It does make CRAs’ task onerous, but the enforceability of such practices remains to be tested. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance asked for a comprehensive commission of enquiry into the whole episode and a probe into the role of CRAs. It suggested moving to “investor pays model” or “regulator pays model” from the current “issuer pays model” besides suggestion to end consultancy work to avoid conflict of interest.

It is not going to be easy fixing this, going by the American experience post-Lehman. The Dodd-Frank Act (2010) said credit ratings were systemically important to the financial system. It wanted to fix legal liability rules for CRAs. Would that be possible, or can credit ratings continue to enjoy protection under the garb of being “opinions”? The IL&FS probe is an opportune time to fix an important pillar of credit markets, the ratings.