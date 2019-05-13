Home Opinions Editorials

Fix the credit ratings system 

The IL&FS group’s collapse under the weight of insurmountable debt has been labelled India’s Lehman moment, and is in fact turning out to be so in many ways.

Published: 13th May 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

The IL&FS group’s collapse under the weight of insurmountable debt has been labelled India’s Lehman moment, and is, in fact, turning out to be so in many ways. After auditors, now the focus is back on credit rating agencies (CRA). Last week, ICRA said Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated adjudication proceedings on an anonymous complaint. ICRA revealed it has set aside provisions as a matter of prudence and appointed external experts to look into the issues SEBI is probing.

IL&FS, with around `91,000 crore debt and a complex web of subsidiaries continued to enjoy AAA ratings, the highest level of credit worthiness. Affirmation of that continued despite debt levels jumping by 44 per cent in three years, glaring asset-liability mismatches, etc. When the liquidity issue snowballed to the default level in August, IL&FS ratings were downgraded by a notch to AA+.

Then after a storm of events, they got downgraded to ‘junk’. What were initially considered lapses have now led to an investigation on possible fraud by certain employees at ICRA. SEBI tightened norms for CRAs and asked them to monitor the cash flow of companies, among other conditions. It does make CRAs’ task onerous, but the enforceability of such practices remains to be tested. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance asked for a comprehensive commission of enquiry into the whole episode and a probe into the role of CRAs. It suggested moving to “investor pays model” or “regulator pays model” from the current “issuer pays model” besides suggestion to end consultancy work to avoid conflict of interest.

It is not going to be easy fixing this, going by the American experience post-Lehman. The Dodd-Frank Act (2010) said credit ratings were systemically important to the financial system. It wanted to fix legal liability rules for CRAs. Would that be possible, or can credit ratings continue to enjoy protection under the garb of being “opinions”? The IL&FS probe is an opportune time to fix an important pillar of credit markets, the ratings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp