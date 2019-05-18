Home Opinions Editorials

India is now morphing

Published: 18th May 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 04:05 AM

This election that’s about to come to an end does not seem to be about choosing the next government, but to reveal how much has changed. It’s not about individual choice, but change, a kind of abstract thing in its totality, often imperceptible in its glacial pace, but finally very tangible as a felt reality. India is morphing, even as we speak, into an unrecognisable collective of people with little memory or thought or knowledge of each other.

Those who pulled down and destroyed the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, in an unpretty political kerfuffle in a college in Kolkata named after him, probably did not know who he was or why that statue stood there. But such is the force of amnesia that, right in Kolkata, a Vidyasagar bust lies destroyed. 

To know the reasons for it, we must go beyond the immediate culprits or the political circumstances that brought it about, disgraceful and devoid of thought though both may have been. It’s our forgetfulness as a people that’s chilling. He was a scholar, one of our first ‘modern’ social reformers who, even within his class limitations, steered change that affects all of us. But how do we remember, in Bengal or elsewhere, this figure who’s after all ancient in a digitalised world? We need to remember him not as a mute icon, not because in each of our states we had legends who made India a modern nation, who took us, step by step, from a time when life was a mandated hell for widows. But then, we live in a world that’s changing in unforeseen ways.

The killer of a man the world celebrates as a unique political visionary is now called a patriot. By someone who could soon be making laws for us. Nothing is static, as per the law of motion. The resultant commotion is our being and nationhood.

