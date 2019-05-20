EC should use this dissent to reform itself

The ongoing internal dissention within the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicates a churn to refurbish the image of the constitutional body that is a pale shadow of what it was till about a decade ago. Reports about Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s dissent notes against the decision of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, on complaints of violations of the model code of conduct by biggies like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, were doing the rounds since last week. Matters came to a head after the leak of Lavasa’s letter to the CEC, opting to stay away from such meetings as his dissent notes were not included in the final orders. It drew vigorous rebuttal from Arora who called the controversy unsavoury and avoidable.

Till the ECI got a wake-up call from the Supreme Court, it assumed it had little powers to curb hate speech during the poll campaign. After the SC whip, it wielded the stick a bit by imposing short duration campaign bar on violators of the model code like Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath and Maneka Gandhi. However, it found all complaints against Modi and Shah baseless, including the quip on Congress president Rahul Gandhi opting for Wayanad safe seat where ‘the majority is the minority’. Instead of issuing clear and speaking orders, the ECI simply wrote back to the complainants saying their petitions were rejected. Since no order was issued, the dissent note did not come into play. In the absence of an order, there was no clarity on where the Lakshman Rekha of the model code stood.

A few years ago, the SC found itself in a similar situation when Justice Jasti Chelameswar, now retired, questioned the lack of transparency in the Collegium decision making process to appoint judges to the higher judiciary, and decided to stay away from its meetings. That was a glasnost call that subsequently led to perestroika. Collegium meetings these days are better structured and less opaque. Lavasa’s dissent ought to be taken in the same spirit to draw clear red lines and make the poll watchdog bark if not bite to impose its authority.