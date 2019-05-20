Home Opinions Editorials

EC should use this dissent to reform itself

Lavasa’s dissent ought to be taken in the same spirit to draw clear red lines and make the poll watchdog bark if not bite to impose its authority.

Published: 20th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

The ongoing internal dissention within the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicates a churn to refurbish the image of the constitutional body that is a pale shadow of what it was till about a decade ago. Reports about Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s dissent notes against the decision of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, on complaints of violations of the model code of conduct by biggies like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, were doing the rounds since last week. Matters came to a head after the leak of Lavasa’s letter to the CEC, opting to stay away from such meetings as his dissent notes were not included in the final orders. It drew vigorous rebuttal from Arora who called the controversy unsavoury and avoidable.

Till the ECI got a wake-up call from the Supreme Court, it assumed it had little powers to curb hate speech during the poll campaign. After the SC whip, it wielded the stick a bit by imposing short duration campaign bar on violators of the model code like Mayawati, Yogi Adityanath and Maneka Gandhi. However, it found all complaints against Modi and Shah baseless, including the quip on Congress president Rahul Gandhi opting for Wayanad safe seat where ‘the majority is the minority’. Instead of issuing clear and speaking orders, the ECI simply wrote back to the complainants saying their petitions were rejected. Since no order was issued, the dissent note did not come into play. In the absence of an order, there was no clarity on where the Lakshman Rekha of the model code stood.

A few years ago, the SC found itself in a similar situation when Justice Jasti Chelameswar, now retired, questioned the lack of transparency in the Collegium decision making process to appoint judges to the higher judiciary, and decided to stay away from its meetings. That was a glasnost call that subsequently led to perestroika. Collegium meetings these days are better structured and less opaque. Lavasa’s dissent ought to be taken in the same spirit to draw clear red lines and make the poll watchdog bark if not bite to impose its authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp