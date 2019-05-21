Shadows over sun temple

The Sun Temple in Konark is one of the great architectural marvels of the world. The temple invokes awe in the hearts and minds of experts and the common man alike with its sheer grandeur. But the systematic depredation of the monument in the name of conservation has become a major cause of concern. Exquisite stone carvings and grand and unmatched Kalinga sculptures have been replaced with drab plain sandstone slabs in the name of securing the structure. This is robbing the temple of its sheen. Not that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under whose care this national monument is, accepts this.

Late last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had shot off a letter to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma seeking an investigation into the allegations but the national conservation body flatly denied the charge saying not a piece of stone had been removed from the surviving structural remains of the temple and no replacement was made.

But concerns have not gone away as the issue continues to be brought up over and over again. INTACH, for one, has been talking about this since long. What has been most worrying about the Sun Temple is a complete lack of information about its structural status on public domain. Though ASI claims to be following scientific strategies for preservation, no one really knows how strong the existing monument is. Come monsoon, it becomes waterlogged due to a faulty drainage system. Nothing has changed over the years.

The Sun Temple is not just a monument of pride for the state of Odisha, it is a hallmark of India’s golden heritage. The least the governments at the state and Centre could do is to ensure that it does not fade away due to lack of coordination and focus by the agencies responsible to keep it safe. At the very present, it deserves a fresh and immediate review of its structural strength by a panel of experts. The report must be put out in the open. Let the doubts be cleared from the minds of people.