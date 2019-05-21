Home Opinions Editorials

Shadows over sun temple

The Sun Temple in Konark is one of the great architectural marvels of the world.

Published: 21st May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Sun Temple in Konark is one of the great architectural marvels of the world. The temple invokes awe in the hearts and minds of experts and the common man alike with its sheer grandeur. But the systematic depredation of the monument in the name of conservation has become a major cause of concern. Exquisite stone carvings and grand and unmatched Kalinga sculptures have been replaced with drab plain sandstone slabs in the name of securing the structure. This is robbing the temple of its sheen. Not that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under whose care this national monument is, accepts this. 

Late last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had shot off a letter to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma seeking an investigation into the allegations but the national conservation body flatly denied the charge saying not a piece of stone had been removed from the surviving structural remains of the temple and no replacement was made.

But concerns have not gone away as the issue continues to be brought up over and over again. INTACH, for one, has been talking about this since long. What has been most worrying about the Sun Temple is a complete lack of information about its structural status on public domain. Though ASI claims to be following scientific strategies for preservation, no one really knows how strong the existing monument is. Come monsoon, it becomes waterlogged due to a faulty drainage system. Nothing has changed over the years.

The Sun Temple is not just a monument of pride for the state of Odisha, it is a hallmark of India’s golden heritage. The least the governments at the state and Centre could do is to ensure that it does not fade away due to lack of coordination and focus by the agencies responsible to keep it safe. At the very present, it deserves a fresh and immediate review of its structural strength by a panel of experts. The report must be put out in the open. Let the doubts be cleared from the minds of people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp